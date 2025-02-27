Breakthrough Heart Drug Ataciguat Shows Promise in Aortic Valve Stenosis Trials

In a groundbreaking development, the experimental drug ataciguat, once a Sanofi project now spearheaded by the Mayo Clinic, has shown remarkable success in slowing the progression of aortic valve stenosis, as reported by researchers. Notably impacting clinical trials, ataciguat could redefine management of this common cardiac issue.

Results from the trial indicate a substantial 70% reduction in aortic valve calcification over six months compared to a placebo. By maintaining better heart muscle function, ataciguat not only delays the necessity of surgery but also enhances life quality for millions of patients, particularly benefiting those at risk of recurring surgeries.

The Mayo Clinic is advancing towards a larger trial slated for regulatory approval, highlighting a significant step towards new medical treatment protocols. In tandem, a novel MRI method has uncovered lung abnormalities in children with long COVID, providing insights into persistent symptoms. This dual progress in medical research marks a dynamic shift in both heart disease and long COVID patient care.

