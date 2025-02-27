Ayush Sector: A Catalyst for Global Wellness

In a high-level meeting held recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an exhaustive review of the Ayush sector, emphasizing its crucial contribution to holistic health and India's wellness landscape.

Modi highlighted the sector's resilience, noting its substantial economic growth from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023. He also praised its significant role in promoting preventive healthcare, stimulating rural economies, and bolstering India's standing in traditional medicine globally.

Encouraging further strategic interventions, Modi stressed transparency, research, and innovation as foundations for progress. With a focus on integrating digital technologies, he reiterated the government's commitment to empowering the sector, enhancing its infrastructure, and expanding its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)