Left Menu

Swift Action: Visa Granted to Family of Injured Indian Student in U.S.

The United States consulate swiftly issued a visa to Neelam Shinde's family after her severe injury in a U.S. road accident. The Ministry of External Affairs intervened to expedite the process. Neelam remains in a coma, but her condition is improving, and plans for the family's U.S. departure are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:56 IST
Swift Action: Visa Granted to Family of Injured Indian Student in U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States consulate has granted visas to the family of Neelam Shinde, an Indian student severely injured in a road accident in California. Shinde remains in a coma at a San Francisco hospital, but doctors report her condition is improving, according to her father.

The Ministry of External Affairs played a crucial role in expediting the visa process. Neelam's father, Tanaji Shinde, expressed gratitude for the swift action taken by both the Indian and U.S. governments. The family is now preparing to travel to the U.S. to be by her side.

Neelam's accident occurred on February 14, but her family only learned of it two days later. Meanwhile, her university and local authorities are providing assistance. The suspect involved in the accident has been reportedly arrested, bringing some sense of justice to the distressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025