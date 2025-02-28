Swift Action: Visa Granted to Family of Injured Indian Student in U.S.
The United States consulate swiftly issued a visa to Neelam Shinde's family after her severe injury in a U.S. road accident. The Ministry of External Affairs intervened to expedite the process. Neelam remains in a coma, but her condition is improving, and plans for the family's U.S. departure are underway.
The United States consulate has granted visas to the family of Neelam Shinde, an Indian student severely injured in a road accident in California. Shinde remains in a coma at a San Francisco hospital, but doctors report her condition is improving, according to her father.
The Ministry of External Affairs played a crucial role in expediting the visa process. Neelam's father, Tanaji Shinde, expressed gratitude for the swift action taken by both the Indian and U.S. governments. The family is now preparing to travel to the U.S. to be by her side.
Neelam's accident occurred on February 14, but her family only learned of it two days later. Meanwhile, her university and local authorities are providing assistance. The suspect involved in the accident has been reportedly arrested, bringing some sense of justice to the distressing situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
