PM Modi and Luke Coutinho Unite to Combat Obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing campaign to tackle obesity in India has gained traction, drawing support from prominent figures like holistic health coach Luke Coutinho. During his visit to an Anganwadi centre in Delhi, Coutinho praised Modi's vision for reducing the nation's dependence on oil-rich foods, promoting a healthier lifestyle in the process.

In his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi proposed a challenge to citizens: cut their oil consumption by 10 percent and encourage ten others to do the same. This initiative underscores the collaborative effort needed across the country to address the growing obesity epidemic. To further this goal, Modi nominated individuals from various sectors, including politician Omar Abdullah and businessman Anand Mahindra, to champion the cause.

Coutinho, based in Goa and co-founder of the Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing System, emphasizes the importance of early childhood nutrition, accessible education on nutritious eating, and the use of local superfoods like millet. He highlights the necessity of personal responsibility in adopting a healthy lifestyle, supporting Modi's vision of a healthier India where 'ghar-ka-khana' (home-cooked food) takes precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)