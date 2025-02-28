Left Menu

PM Modi and Luke Coutinho Unite to Combat Obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holistic health coach Luke Coutinho call for a nationwide effort to tackle obesity. They stress reducing oil intake, promoting nutrition education, and embracing local superfoods like millet. Modi nominated key figures to aid this mission and emphasized the importance of personal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:46 IST
PM Modi and Luke Coutinho Unite to Combat Obesity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing campaign to tackle obesity in India has gained traction, drawing support from prominent figures like holistic health coach Luke Coutinho. During his visit to an Anganwadi centre in Delhi, Coutinho praised Modi's vision for reducing the nation's dependence on oil-rich foods, promoting a healthier lifestyle in the process.

In his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi proposed a challenge to citizens: cut their oil consumption by 10 percent and encourage ten others to do the same. This initiative underscores the collaborative effort needed across the country to address the growing obesity epidemic. To further this goal, Modi nominated individuals from various sectors, including politician Omar Abdullah and businessman Anand Mahindra, to champion the cause.

Coutinho, based in Goa and co-founder of the Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing System, emphasizes the importance of early childhood nutrition, accessible education on nutritious eating, and the use of local superfoods like millet. He highlights the necessity of personal responsibility in adopting a healthy lifestyle, supporting Modi's vision of a healthier India where 'ghar-ka-khana' (home-cooked food) takes precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025