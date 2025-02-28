Closure of India’s Trailblazing Transgender Clinics Amid USAID Funding Halt
India's first three clinics for the transgender community closed due to USAID's funding halt following a directive from U.S. President Trump. The change disrupted services for 5,000 people. Despite the setbacks, some life-saving activities continue under a special waiver, with organizers seeking alternate funding.
India's pioneering clinics for the transgender community have been forced to shut their doors amid a halt in funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development. This disruption affects 5,000 individuals as services come to a halt following President Trump's policy review on foreign aid spending.
The funding suspension marks a significant setback for the three Mitr Clinics located in Hyderabad, Kalyan, and Pune, known for providing vital healthcare services like hormone therapy guidance, mental health counseling, and legal assistance. The centers were heavily staffed by members of the transgender community.
Despite the challenges, the clinics have received a USAID waiver to continue providing antiretroviral treatment for HIV-positive patients, while they explore potential new funding sources to maintain their essential services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
