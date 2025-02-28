Karnataka Pushes for Tattoo Ink Regulations Amid Heavy Metal Concerns

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has disclosed that the state will request the Union Drug Controller General of India to regulate tattoo ink. This announcement follows the discovery of 22 heavy metals in tattoo ink samples tested by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration department.

Rao revealed that metals like selenium, chromium, and arsenic were found, posing potential skin disease risks. Currently, there's no law regulating tattoo ink standards in India, prompting the state government to advocate for measures aligned with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Ongoing efforts to improve drug safety include the analysis of 1,133 drug samples, with 106 adjudged substandard. Additionally, inspections unveiled violations in 400 of the 488 medical shops, leading to multiple license suspensions. The government is implementing a new computerized system to ensure drug quality control.

(With inputs from agencies.)