U.S. Health Crisis: Measles Outbreak, Testosterone Label Changes, and Ebola Deaths

The current health landscape is fraught with alarming developments. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has prioritized combating the severe measles outbreak in Texas, which recently claimed a child's life. In response, the government is dispatching 2,000 doses of the MMR vaccine to Texas.

On a different front, the U.S. FDA announced on Friday new labeling requirements for testosterone products. These changes are informed by studies revealing potential cardiovascular risks associated with testosterone-replacement therapy in middle-aged and older men.

Internationally, Uganda has confirmed its second Ebola-related death, involving a four-year-old child, raising the country's total confirmed cases to 10. Back in the U.S., Secretary Kennedy is under fire for suggesting the elimination of public input on major health policies, despite assurances of transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)