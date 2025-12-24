Ensuring Fairness: Kerala's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul
Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar announced the appointment of four electoral roll observers across 14 districts for a transparent electoral roll revision for 2026. Senior bureaucrats will oversee various districts, ensuring a smooth process through stages from claims to final publication, involving political and public engagement to address grievances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming 2026 electoral roll revisions, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has appointed four observers for the state's 14 districts.
These seasoned bureaucrats will supervise the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, with each assigned specific districts, ensuring the process is conducted smoothly and transparently.
The observers will engage with political figures and the public across various stages of the revision, addressing any grievances and verifying the integrity of the electoral process, according to Kelkar's recent statement.
ALSO READ
Micro-Observers Drive Transparency in West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision
Empowering Consumers: Arunachal's Commitment to Transparency
EC appointing observers without informing Bengal govt, working to foster BJP's interests, claims Mamata at TMC meet in Kolkata.
U.S.-China AI Chip Sales: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Commerce Department
Lawmakers Demand Transparency in Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China