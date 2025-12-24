Left Menu

Ensuring Fairness: Kerala's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul

Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar announced the appointment of four electoral roll observers across 14 districts for a transparent electoral roll revision for 2026. Senior bureaucrats will oversee various districts, ensuring a smooth process through stages from claims to final publication, involving political and public engagement to address grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:32 IST
Ensuring Fairness: Kerala's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming 2026 electoral roll revisions, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has appointed four observers for the state's 14 districts.

These seasoned bureaucrats will supervise the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, with each assigned specific districts, ensuring the process is conducted smoothly and transparently.

The observers will engage with political figures and the public across various stages of the revision, addressing any grievances and verifying the integrity of the electoral process, according to Kelkar's recent statement.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025