Ensuring Fairness: Kerala's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul

In a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming 2026 electoral roll revisions, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has appointed four observers for the state's 14 districts.

These seasoned bureaucrats will supervise the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, with each assigned specific districts, ensuring the process is conducted smoothly and transparently.

The observers will engage with political figures and the public across various stages of the revision, addressing any grievances and verifying the integrity of the electoral process, according to Kelkar's recent statement.