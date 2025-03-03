Thailand's Controversial Uyghur Deportation Defended
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has defended the recent deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China, asserting that the actions were in compliance with human rights standards, despite widespread criticism.
In a recent statement, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra robustly defended the government's decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China, asserting the move was consistent with human rights protocols.
Shinawatra addressed the press on Monday, emphasizing that all procedures adhered to international human rights agreements.
This development comes amidst global scrutiny over China's treatment of the Uyghur population, raising questions about the ethical implications of the deportation.
