Left Menu

Thailand's Controversial Uyghur Deportation Defended

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has defended the recent deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China, asserting that the actions were in compliance with human rights standards, despite widespread criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:26 IST
Thailand's Controversial Uyghur Deportation Defended
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a recent statement, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra robustly defended the government's decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China, asserting the move was consistent with human rights protocols.

Shinawatra addressed the press on Monday, emphasizing that all procedures adhered to international human rights agreements.

This development comes amidst global scrutiny over China's treatment of the Uyghur population, raising questions about the ethical implications of the deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025