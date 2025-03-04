Left Menu

Transformative Palliative Care Training in India: Singapore and India Join Forces

The Singapore International Foundation (SIF), in collaboration with Pallium India, has launched the Palliative Care Accessibility Core Training (PACT) project aimed at enhancing palliative care across 14 Indian states. A team of specialized Singapore volunteers will provide training, aiming for systemic improvements to benefit Indian communities.

  • Country:
  • India

The partnership between the Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and Pallium India heralds the Palliative Care Accessibility Core Training (PACT) project, set to improve palliative care across 14 states in India. This initiative is the largest outreach of its kind undertaken by SIF in any partner country.

Bringing together specialists in geriatrics, palliative and family medicine from Singapore, the program intends to elevate healthcare standards by offering comprehensive training. Dr. Ramaswamy Akhileswaran leads the charge with seasoned expertise in palliative care. The project aims for policy influence through a future Leaders Roundtable and an educational trip to Singapore.

Unveiled at a ceremonious launch in Kochi, the collaboration underscores the 30-year Indo-Singapore relation, with expectations set high for enriched healthcare experiences through shared learning. The initiative is poised to contribute towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering partnerships for broader healthcare access.

