Record-Breaking Success: Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Surpasses Expectations

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's IPO achieved a remarkable success, being oversubscribed 146.81 times by the end of its bidding period. This was fueled by a robust interest from investors across categories, indicating strong market confidence.

The IPO, worth Rs 1,071 crore, received bids for an astonishing 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares offered, according to updated figures from the NSE. Qualified institutional buyers showed particular interest with a 310.81 times subscription rate.

This marks a significant milestone in the coal sector's divestment efforts, positioned as the maiden mainboard issue for 2026. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd aims to leverage its listing to improve transparency and market standing, benefiting from a thriving IPO market reminiscent of prior record-setting years.

(With inputs from agencies.)