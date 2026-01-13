Record-Breaking Success: Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Surpasses Expectations
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's IPO was oversubscribed 146.81 times, driven by significant investor enthusiasm. The offering, valued at Rs 1,071 crore, marks the first mainboard issue of 2026. A key part of the government's divestment strategy, the IPO is fully an offer for sale by Coal India, aimed at enhancing market transparency.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's IPO achieved a remarkable success, being oversubscribed 146.81 times by the end of its bidding period. This was fueled by a robust interest from investors across categories, indicating strong market confidence.
The IPO, worth Rs 1,071 crore, received bids for an astonishing 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares offered, according to updated figures from the NSE. Qualified institutional buyers showed particular interest with a 310.81 times subscription rate.
This marks a significant milestone in the coal sector's divestment efforts, positioned as the maiden mainboard issue for 2026. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd aims to leverage its listing to improve transparency and market standing, benefiting from a thriving IPO market reminiscent of prior record-setting years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
