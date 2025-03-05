Maharashtra's Battle Against Waterborne GBS

The Maharashtra government is proactively framing a policy to curb water contamination, a leading cause of illnesses in the region, as announced by state minister Prakash Abitkar. This policy aims to tackle diseases such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), recently included in the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana for treatment coverage.

During a legislative assembly session, the health minister clarified that GBS, unlike COVID-19, is not contagious but can be contracted through contaminated water, especially among those with low immunity. He highlighted that an outbreak in Pune was linked to inadequate water chlorination at the Khadakwasla dam.

The issue has prompted discussions on the impact of unregulated construction on water quality. Abitkar emphasized the need for policy changes to prevent water contamination and expand health scheme benefits, with 87 patients already treated under the scheme as of March, despite initial fears of a widespread outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)