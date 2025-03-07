Karnataka's Bold Steps to Revolutionize Maternal Health and Medical Infrastructure

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at drastically reducing preventable maternal mortality rates in the state. Announcing an allocation of Rs 320 crore, he outlined a series of health infrastructure upgrades scheduled for implementation in 2025-26.

The budget emphasizes innovative policies for treating burn injuries among women, marking a pioneering step in the country. Obstetric services will be fortified through novel digital technologies and the distribution of nutritional and Vatsalya Kits to combat anemia among pregnant women. Additionally, district and taluka hospitals will receive specialized personnel and upgrades.

Infrastructure advancements include new hospitals and medical colleges, significant renovations, and the expansion of health schemes. These efforts, Siddaramaiah asserted, will bolster the healthcare system across Karnataka, addressing both maternal health and a broader range of medical needs.

