Fermenta Biotech Shines Globally with VITADEE™ Green Innovation

Fermenta Biotech Limited, a global leader in Vitamin D3 manufacturing, has been awarded the 'Pride of Maharashtra 2025 - Best Innovation of the Year' for its groundbreaking product, VITADEE™ Green. This 100% plant-based Vitamin D3 has set a new benchmark in the manufacturing sector for food and nutraceutical applications.

The prestigious accolade was bestowed by the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, to Fermenta's Managing Director Prashant Nagre at the 14th Edition of the Pride of Maharashtra Awards, held on 5th March 2025.

Managing Director Prashant Nagre expressed his gratitude, highlighting Fermenta's commitment to innovation and sustainability. He emphasized VITADEE™ Green's potential in global markets and praised his team's decade-long efforts in achieving this milestone. Fermenta Biotech continues to lead in Vitamin D3 innovation, supported by its comprehensive portfolio of nutritional ingredients.

