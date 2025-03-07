Left Menu

Longevity India Conference Aims to Revolutionize Healthy Aging

The Indian Institute of Science will host the 'Longevity India Conference–Rise for Healthy Ageing' in Bengaluru from March 10-12.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is preparing to host the 'Longevity India Conference–Rise for Healthy Ageing' in Bengaluru from March 10 to March 12. This gathering of scientists, researchers, and innovators aims to address the complexities of healthy aging, according to a press release from the institution.

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Patron of Longevity India and a Founding Partner of Accel, emphasized the importance of platforms like Longevity India in fostering groundbreaking research and innovations, especially with the involvement of startups. The conference seeks to develop actionable solutions by engaging thought leaders in discussions on the latest trends and innovations in the field.

Prominent speakers such as Brian Kennedy, David Furman, Hanno Steen, and Nithin Kamath are set to present at the event. Deepak Kumar Saini, the conference convener, highlighted the urgent need for multidisciplinary strategies to enhance the quality of life for India's aging population, aiming to spur collaboration among researchers, innovators, and policymakers.

