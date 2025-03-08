Left Menu

India's Hidden Heat Crisis: Unveiling the True Impact of Rising Temperatures

India is likely underreporting heat-related deaths due to inadequate data, but improvements in surveillance are underway. Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan highlights the need for better preparedness and policy interventions to combat extreme heat, which affects health, productivity, and mental well-being, urging a multi-sectoral response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India may be undercounting heat-related fatalities due to insufficient data, although efforts are being made to enhance monitoring, according to Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist and health advisor. The government is stepping up its initiatives to mitigate the health impacts of severe weather conditions.

During an interview at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit, Swaminathan highlighted the need for improved tracking, readiness, and policy measures as the nation braces for another intense summer. She pointed out that while official statistics cite 143 heat deaths last year, this figure might not fully capture the crisis's extent.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of above-normal temperatures again this summer. Swaminathan calls for a coordinated response across sectors like housing and labor to address the wider health, psychological, and economic impacts of heat, emphasizing the need for immediate action and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

