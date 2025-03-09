Left Menu

Malaria Crisis Looms over Africa as US Aid Cuts Take Effect

The Trump administration's significant cut to USAID contracts may lead to a malaria crisis in Africa, threatening millions of lives, especially children. Local health officials warn of potential catastrophe as funds for anti-malaria efforts dwindle. The disruption could result in increased malaria cases and deaths globally.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

A potential malaria crisis looms over Africa as severe cuts to USAID contracts by the Trump administration threaten millions, particularly the continent's children. As malaria season begins, Africa braces for widespread impact due to the reduction in US funding, previously channeled through the President's Malaria Initiative.

Dr. Jimmy Opigo, who heads Uganda's malaria control program, described the situation as moving towards disaster preparedness after USAID halted crucial foreign aid contracts in January. This reduction impacts the supply of anti-malarial medicines and insecticide-treated bed nets, essential tools in combating the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

With 95% of the world's malaria deaths occurring in Africa, countries like Nigeria, Congo, and Uganda heavily dependent on US assistance face a dire situation. The disruption risks increased mortality and severe consequences unless funding is restored promptly. Health workers and organizations urge for resumed support to prevent a health catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

