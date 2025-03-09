Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Health Revolution: A Remarkable Turnaround

Jammu and Kashmir's neonatal mortality rate (NMR) has decreased to 9.8 per 1,000 live births, while the sex ratio has improved significantly. Institutional births have risen and life expectancy stands high. Health infrastructure, workforce, and medical education have seen substantial development, including new medical colleges and increased healthcare services.

09-03-2025
Jammu and Kashmir have reported commendable progress in their healthcare sector, as highlighted in the latest Economic Survey Report for 2024-25. The neonatal mortality rate (NMR) has dropped to 9.8 per 1,000 live births, a notable decline of 13.3 points, while the sex ratio at birth has witnessed a significant improvement from 923 to 976.

Efforts to bolster health infrastructure and workforce have borne fruit, with institutional births rising from 85.6% to 92.40% and life expectancy reaching 74.3 years, the highest in India after Kerala and Delhi. The health sector's SDG score notably increased from 70 to 78, showcasing intensified focus on healthcare delivery and maternal and child health initiatives.

The government's commitment includes expanding medical education with ten new medical colleges and increasing MBBS seats from 500 to 1,300. Additionally, infrastructural upgrades like the establishment of health centers, oxygen generation plants, and deployment of ambulances underline a comprehensive improvement in healthcare services across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

