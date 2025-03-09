Jammu and Kashmir's Health Revolution: A Remarkable Turnaround

Jammu and Kashmir have reported commendable progress in their healthcare sector, as highlighted in the latest Economic Survey Report for 2024-25. The neonatal mortality rate (NMR) has dropped to 9.8 per 1,000 live births, a notable decline of 13.3 points, while the sex ratio at birth has witnessed a significant improvement from 923 to 976.

Efforts to bolster health infrastructure and workforce have borne fruit, with institutional births rising from 85.6% to 92.40% and life expectancy reaching 74.3 years, the highest in India after Kerala and Delhi. The health sector's SDG score notably increased from 70 to 78, showcasing intensified focus on healthcare delivery and maternal and child health initiatives.

The government's commitment includes expanding medical education with ten new medical colleges and increasing MBBS seats from 500 to 1,300. Additionally, infrastructural upgrades like the establishment of health centers, oxygen generation plants, and deployment of ambulances underline a comprehensive improvement in healthcare services across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)