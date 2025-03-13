Vaccine Critic Dave Weldon: The New Face of CDC Amid Health Challenges
Dave Weldon, a former congressman and physician, is President Trump's nominee to lead the CDC amidst rising measles cases and bird flu threats. Known for opposing abortion rights and vaccine skepticism, Weldon plans to restore public confidence and perform a comprehensive assessment of the CDC's programs.
Dave Weldon, a prominent vaccine critic, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As measles cases rise and the bird flu poses a domestic threat, Weldon steps into a role at an agency grappling with staff cuts and a shaken public trust post-COVID-19.
Weldon, who has opposed abortion rights and questioned vaccine safety, is set to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee for his confirmation. Despite his controversial past, Weldon aims to recommend measles vaccination and restore confidence in the CDC, while conducting a comprehensive review of its programs.
As Director, Weldon would oversee crucial public health responses, including the management of the H5N1 bird flu outbreak. His appointment raises concerns due to his previous positions on vaccines and abortion, but the Republican-majority Senate is expected to confirm him without obstacle.
