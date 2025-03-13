White House Withdraws Controversial CDC Nominee Amid Vaccine Debates

In an unexpected turn of events, the White House has revoked Dave Weldon's nomination as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Weldon, a former Republican congressman and physician noted for his vaccine criticisms, was informed of insufficient Senate support hours before his confirmation hearing.

This development arises as the U.S. confronts a measles outbreak and potential bird flu threats. President Trump's administration had seen prior confirmation of contentious healthcare appointments, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth in other high-profile roles.

The nomination withdrawal took place as the Senate Health Committee proceeded with other public health nominations. Despite Weldon's past anti-vaccine views, he denied such allegations, blaming his withdrawal on Senate opposition, including key Republicans. The decision highlights ongoing public health challenges and continues debate over vaccine policies.

