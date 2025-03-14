Trump's CDC Nominee Dave Weldon's Withdrawal Triggers Controversy

The White House has pulled the nomination of Dave Weldon for CDC director, a surprising decision made just before his Senate confirmation hearing. Concerns over Weldon's vaccine stance played a significant role.

Weldon would have overseen public health threats, crucially amidst measles and bird flu outbreaks. Despite criticism, other controversial nominees have been confirmed, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth.

The withdrawal spotlights ongoing public health and trust crises. The pandemic may have ended, but the challenges persist, with looming threats of highly contagious diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)