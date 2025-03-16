Health Headlines: Dr. Oz, FDA Updates, Pope's Progress, and More
Key health stories include Dr. Oz's stance on Medicaid, FDA's flu vaccine guidance, resignation of FDA's top lawyer, Bayer's legal win in Brazil, and the rise of measles cases in Texas and New Mexico. Also highlighted are UK's disability cost challenges and new trial for infant formula makers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:30 IST
In recent health news, Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated by former President Donald Trump to oversee health programs, stated he would not oppose Medicaid cuts during his Senate Finance Committee appearance.
Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has independently decided on virus strains for the 2025-2026 flu vaccines, departing from previous advisory votes, with no expected delay in vaccine availability.
In legal updates, Bayer secured an injunction in Brazil over a patent dispute, and a significant rise in measles cases is reported in Texas and New Mexico as an outbreak spreads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- Medicaid
- FDA
- Dr. Oz
- flu vaccine
- measles
- disability costs
- Bayer
- infant formula
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health Sector Headlines: WHO, Measles Outbreaks, and Drug Developments
U.S. Health Crisis: Measles Outbreak, Testosterone Label Changes, and Ebola Deaths
Measles and Misinformation: A West Texas Tale
Battling Misinformation in the Measles Outbreak: A Texas Pediatrician's Struggle
Vaccination Controversy Reignited Amid Measles Outbreak