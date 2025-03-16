Health Headlines: Dr. Oz, FDA Updates, Pope's Progress, and More

In recent health news, Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated by former President Donald Trump to oversee health programs, stated he would not oppose Medicaid cuts during his Senate Finance Committee appearance.

Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has independently decided on virus strains for the 2025-2026 flu vaccines, departing from previous advisory votes, with no expected delay in vaccine availability.

In legal updates, Bayer secured an injunction in Brazil over a patent dispute, and a significant rise in measles cases is reported in Texas and New Mexico as an outbreak spreads.

(With inputs from agencies.)