Breakthrough Gene Therapy: A New Hope for Cancer Patients
An indigenously developed CAR T-cell gene therapy has achieved a 73% response rate for certain blood cancers in India. The treatment, which modifies T-cells to combat cancer, showcases a cost-effective alternative in low to middle-income countries. Developed over 11 years, it provides new hope for patients facing limited treatment options.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development, India's first indigenously developed gene therapy for specific blood cancers reports a 73 per cent response rate among patients. The data, published in The Lancet Haematology, offer a promising new treatment avenue for those battling relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.
The treatment, known as 'CAR T-cell therapy', involves genetic modification of a patient's T-cells to aid the body in its fight against cancer. Researchers from IIT-Bombay and Tata Memorial Hospital highlighted its potential in countries where treatment options are scarce and often prohibitively expensive.
The therapy, commercially made available for USD 30,000, presents a more affordable option compared to international products priced at USD 373,000-475,000. The trials, involving 64 patients with a median age of 44, mark a significant step toward accessible cancer solutions in low to middle-income nations.

