Breaking Health News: Bayer's Legal Armor, AstraZeneca's Cancer Cure Vision, and More

In a series of significant developments in the health sector, Bayer has expressed optimism over a new law in Georgia that aims to strengthen the company's defense against glyphosate litigation, setting a precedent it hopes other states will follow. This legislative change could be pivotal for Bayer's future litigation landscape.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca is backing its cancer therapy pipeline with a substantial $1 billion acquisition of Belgium-based EsoBiotec. The deal is set to accelerate AstraZeneca's journey in transforming cell therapy capabilities, making treatments rapidly available.

Also in the spotlight, Novartis's leadership is monitoring the unfolding U.S. reciprocal tariff strategy closely, as it could significantly impact the pharmaceutical giant's cost structure and sales channels moving forward.

