Govt Expands Disease Management Area Amid Rising Foot and Mouth Disease Cases in KZN

The South African government has intensified its efforts to contain the ongoing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) by extending the province’s Disease Management Area (DMA) boundaries. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced the decision following a recent spike in cases, particularly in the Newcastle region, which has been identified as a new hotspot.

According to a departmental report released on Monday, the FMD outbreaks first detected in 2021 have not been successfully contained. The SAT2 strain of the virus has now spread beyond the initial DMA, prompting stricter movement control measures to curb further transmissions.

"The disease has now spread beyond the initial Disease Management Area declared in 2021 when outbreaks of the SAT2 FMD strain first emerged in the province," the department stated. "Despite efforts to contain the outbreak, recent cases detected in Newcastle have highlighted the urgent need for additional control measures."

New Boundaries of the Disease Management Area

The newly expanded DMA now includes several additional local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, while also incorporating parts of other municipalities where the disease is prevalent. The affected full municipalities now under strict movement controls are:

Big Five Hlabisa

Mtubatuba

Nongoma

Ulundi

Umhlabuyalingana

Jozini

Pongola

Abaqulusi

Mfolozi

uMhlathuze

Mthonjaneni

Nqutu

Nkandla

uMlalazi

Mandeni Local Municipality

Furthermore, certain areas within partially affected municipalities are now under restrictions. These include:

Emadlangeni: South of R34 from R33

South of R34 from R33 Newcastle: South of R34 up to and east of N11

South of R34 up to and east of N11 Dannhauser: East of N11 and north of R68

East of N11 and north of R68 Endumeni: North of R68 and east of R33

North of R68 and east of R33 Msinga: East of R33

East of R33 UMvoti: East of R33 up to R74 and north of R74

East of R33 up to R74 and north of R74 Maphumulo: Northeast of R74

Northeast of R74 Ndwedwe: East of R74

East of R74 KwaDukuza: Northeast of R74 up to the N2 and west to the N2 up to Mandeni

The updated DMA boundaries will be formally published in the Government Gazette in the coming days, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed of the newly enforced regulations.

Enforcement of Movement Controls and Biosecurity Protocols

To prevent the further spread of FMD, the department has reinforced stringent movement controls that were initially implemented in October 2022. These measures will remain in effect, and their enforcement will be intensified within the newly expanded DMA.

No cloven-hoofed animals (cattle, sheep, goats), their products, or genetic material may be moved within, from, or into the DMA without a state veterinary permit.

All movement must comply with strict permit conditions to ensure the safety and health of animals.

Farmers and traders must present an official declaration confirming the animals’ origin and health status before any movement is authorized.

The recipient of transported animals must agree in writing to isolate them for at least 28 days before integrating them with other livestock.

The department also highlighted that all farm owners and managers have a legal obligation under Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984) to take reasonable precautions to prevent their animals from becoming infected or spreading diseases.

Key Biosecurity Measures for Farmers

Farmers and livestock owners are urged to implement and maintain strict biosecurity protocols, including:

Postponing or limiting the introduction of new animals onto farms.

Ensuring that any new livestock comes from verified, disease-free sources with a valid health declaration.

Preventing direct contact between farm animals and those from outside the farm.

Strengthening farm security to control access to livestock areas.

Restricting human and vehicle entry to farms and ensuring proper disinfection measures are followed.

Veterinary authorities warn that failure to adhere to these biosecurity measures may result in penalties, including legal action under the Animal Diseases Act.

Reporting and Immediate Action Required

FMD is classified as a controlled animal disease under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984), requiring strict containment and rapid response measures. Officials have urged all livestock owners, veterinarians, and community members to be vigilant and report any signs of the disease immediately.

Farmers should watch for key clinical symptoms, which include:

Excessive salivation

Blisters in the mouth and on the hooves

Limping or reluctance to move

Lesions or sores on hooves

If any of these symptoms are observed, affected animals must be immediately isolated and reported to the nearest State Veterinarian. Under no circumstances should suspected infected animals be moved from their location.

Government’s Commitment to Eradication and Support for Farmers

The Agriculture Department reassured farmers that it is working closely with veterinary services, law enforcement, and local authorities to ensure compliance with these regulations. Government support will also be provided to affected livestock owners to help them manage the economic impact of movement restrictions and potential livestock losses.

Minister Steenhuisen emphasized the importance of collaboration between government officials, farmers, and local stakeholders in successfully containing the outbreak. "We understand the challenges faced by our farmers, but these measures are crucial to safeguarding our national livestock industry and preventing further economic losses," he stated.

Future Outlook and Containment Strategy

The government remains committed to eradicating FMD through rigorous monitoring, strict biosecurity enforcement, and ongoing collaboration with stakeholders. Authorities will continue to assess the situation and adjust containment strategies as necessary.

As the updated DMA boundaries take effect, officials encourage all livestock owners to adhere to the regulations, remain vigilant, and report any suspected cases promptly. The success of these containment efforts will depend on the cooperation of all affected parties in ensuring the health and safety of South Africa’s livestock industry.

For further updates, livestock owners are advised to stay informed through official government channels and veterinary services. Farmers needing assistance can contact their nearest State Veterinarian for guidance on compliance and best practices in biosecurity management.