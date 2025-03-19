Future of CDC's HIV Prevention Under Review Amid Federal Restructuring

The U.S. Health Department is assessing the CDC's HIV Prevention Division for potential overlaps within the federal government's restructuring plans. Despite reports of possible dismantling, officials state no final decisions have been made.

The $1.3 billion division plays a crucial role in tracking HIV infections across the United States and promoting testing and prevention strategies, including the use of preventive medications like PrEP. However, its future remains uncertain amid these governmental evaluations.

The move comes as part of broader shifts in the Trump administration's approach to HIV/AIDS policy, which previously included halting the distribution of HIV medications by U.S.-funded foreign clinics, impacting millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)