Left Menu

Future of CDC's HIV Prevention Under Review Amid Federal Restructuring

The U.S. health department is currently evaluating the CDC's HIV Prevention Division for potential overlaps with other agencies within the restructuring efforts led by the Trump administration. Reports suggest the division, responsible for domestic HIV tracking and prevention, could be dismantled, leaving its funding uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:42 IST
Future of CDC's HIV Prevention Under Review Amid Federal Restructuring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Health Department is assessing the CDC's HIV Prevention Division for potential overlaps within the federal government's restructuring plans. Despite reports of possible dismantling, officials state no final decisions have been made.

The $1.3 billion division plays a crucial role in tracking HIV infections across the United States and promoting testing and prevention strategies, including the use of preventive medications like PrEP. However, its future remains uncertain amid these governmental evaluations.

The move comes as part of broader shifts in the Trump administration's approach to HIV/AIDS policy, which previously included halting the distribution of HIV medications by U.S.-funded foreign clinics, impacting millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025