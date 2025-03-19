Breaking the Silence: Allstate India Championing Mental Well-being

Allstate India has recently announced a strategic partnership with Spring Health, a global expert in mental health services, widening the scope of mental wellness solutions for its employees and their families. This initiative aims to integrate comprehensive mental health care into the company's employee benefits program.

Through this collaboration, employees and their dependents can avail free therapy and coaching sessions. These services are easily accessible, allowing workers to book appointments within two days, at any time, including evenings and weekends. The initiative notably expands care to children and teenagers, recognizing the critical importance of family well-being.

Monarch Limaye, CHRO of Allstate India, emphasizes the program's holistic approach, describing it as part of their pledge to cultivate an environment where mental health is prioritized alongside physical health. Allstate India's steps towards reinforcing employee support reflect a progressive shift in corporate culture around mental health awareness and care.

