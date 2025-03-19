Left Menu

Breaking the Silence: Allstate India Championing Mental Well-being

Allstate India partners with Spring Health to provide comprehensive mental health services to employees and their families. The initiative includes personalized care plans, therapy and coaching sessions, and a crisis helpline. This move underscores Allstate India's commitment to prioritizing mental wellness in their employee care and benefits offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:02 IST
Breaking the Silence: Allstate India Championing Mental Well-being
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allstate India has recently announced a strategic partnership with Spring Health, a global expert in mental health services, widening the scope of mental wellness solutions for its employees and their families. This initiative aims to integrate comprehensive mental health care into the company's employee benefits program.

Through this collaboration, employees and their dependents can avail free therapy and coaching sessions. These services are easily accessible, allowing workers to book appointments within two days, at any time, including evenings and weekends. The initiative notably expands care to children and teenagers, recognizing the critical importance of family well-being.

Monarch Limaye, CHRO of Allstate India, emphasizes the program's holistic approach, describing it as part of their pledge to cultivate an environment where mental health is prioritized alongside physical health. Allstate India's steps towards reinforcing employee support reflect a progressive shift in corporate culture around mental health awareness and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025