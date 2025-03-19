Government's Healthcare Spending Surges Towards 2.5% of GDP Goal

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced that the government's healthcare spending has reached 1.84% of GDP, steadily approaching the 2.5% target. This marks significant progress compared to 2013-14 when healthcare funding was at Rs 38,000 crore, now soaring to an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore.

Nadda noted that government health expenditure, previously at 1.15% in 2013-14 and at 1.35% during policy formulation, is now 1.84% of GDP. This increase aligns with the National Health Policy 2017's goal of reaching 2.5% by 2025.

He highlighted the operational success of around 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the implementation of National Quality Assurance Standards in select facilities. The government's push under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana has also focused on opening 22 AIIMS to balance regional health disparities.

