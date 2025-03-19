Left Menu

Government's Healthcare Spending Surges Towards 2.5% of GDP Goal

The Indian government's health expenditure has grown from 1.15% of GDP in 2013-14 to 1.84%, with a target of 2.5% by 2025. Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted key initiatives, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and AIIMS, which have been instrumental in improving healthcare access across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:45 IST
Government's Healthcare Spending Surges Towards 2.5% of GDP Goal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced that the government's healthcare spending has reached 1.84% of GDP, steadily approaching the 2.5% target. This marks significant progress compared to 2013-14 when healthcare funding was at Rs 38,000 crore, now soaring to an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore.

Nadda noted that government health expenditure, previously at 1.15% in 2013-14 and at 1.35% during policy formulation, is now 1.84% of GDP. This increase aligns with the National Health Policy 2017's goal of reaching 2.5% by 2025.

He highlighted the operational success of around 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the implementation of National Quality Assurance Standards in select facilities. The government's push under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana has also focused on opening 22 AIIMS to balance regional health disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025