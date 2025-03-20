Govt Strengthens Napier’s Overnight Urgent Care Service with Enhanced Medical Support

The Government has committed to bolstering overnight urgent care services for the Napier community, ensuring residents have round-the-clock access to timely and comprehensive healthcare. Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the initiative today, confirming that the Government will invest in an enhanced model designed to deliver better after-hours medical support to Napier residents.

“I am delighted that a solution has been found to ensure Napier residents continue to receive after-hours care for urgent medical issues without having to travel long distances,” said Minister Brown. “Not only will the existing service be maintained, but it will also be improved to provide more comprehensive care, including access to nurse prescribers and medical support from doctors via telehealth.”

Key Enhancements to Napier’s Urgent Care Services

The improved overnight urgent care service, based at Napier Health on 76 Wellesley Road, will now operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This initiative ensures that patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can receive medical assistance promptly, without needing to visit a hospital emergency department.

Health New Zealand has worked extensively to develop a sustainable and effective model of care that aligns with the community’s healthcare needs. The key features of the enhanced service include:

Retaining the existing nurse-led walk-in service – Residents will continue to have access to urgent care services provided by experienced nurses.

– Residents will continue to have access to urgent care services provided by experienced nurses. Introducing an additional nurse with prescribing authority – This will allow patients to receive immediate treatment without necessarily requiring a doctor’s prescription.

– This will allow patients to receive immediate treatment without necessarily requiring a doctor’s prescription. Implementing an overnight telehealth medical service – Nurses on duty will be able to consult with doctors remotely, ensuring medical expertise is readily available for urgent cases.

– Nurses on duty will be able to consult with doctors remotely, ensuring medical expertise is readily available for urgent cases. Greater connectivity to medical professionals – Nurses can either directly connect with a doctor overnight if needed or arrange a virtual consultation for the patient at a later time.

“This marks a significant improvement in access to urgent care services for the people of Napier,” said Brown. “The enhanced model strengthens the ability of healthcare providers to offer timely, high-quality care while also ensuring that medical expertise is accessible when needed.”

Community Consultation and Advocacy

Work has been ongoing since the end of 2024 to identify and implement a more effective urgent care model in Napier. Health New Zealand engaged with community stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and local leaders to ensure the new model reflects the needs of residents.

During the consultation process, feedback highlighted the importance of access to medical support during the night, as well as the need for continuity of care in urgent, but non-emergency, situations. Community leaders and medical professionals alike have welcomed the Government’s commitment to strengthening overnight healthcare services in Napier.

Minister Brown acknowledged the advocacy of Napier MP Katie Nimon, who has been a vocal supporter of ensuring the retention and enhancement of the service. “Katie Nimon has played a crucial role in representing the needs of Napier residents. Her strong advocacy has helped bring about this much-needed improvement,” he stated.

Further Plans for Future Development

In addition to the enhancements announced today, Health New Zealand is considering further measures to strengthen Napier’s urgent care system. One option under review is the introduction of an on-call clinical pharmacist to assist with medication dispensing, which would add another layer of support for patients requiring urgent prescriptions outside of regular pharmacy hours.

While the enhanced service will provide a robust solution for urgent care, Minister Brown reminded residents that emergency cases should still be directed to the Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital’s emergency department or 111 for ambulance services.

“My focus as Minister of Health is ensuring New Zealanders receive timely, high-quality healthcare when they need it. I am pleased that Health New Zealand has been able to provide certainty to the people of Napier, assuring them that they will continue to have access to overnight urgent care—now and into the future,” Brown concluded.

With the new enhancements set to be implemented, Napier residents can look forward to a more accessible and efficient urgent care service, offering peace of mind that medical support will be available around the clock.