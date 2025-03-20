Eli Lilly Launches Mounjaro: A Game Changer in India's Fight Against Obesity and Diabetes

Eli Lilly has officially launched Mounjaro, its much-anticipated diabetes and weight-loss treatment, in India. The launch places Lilly ahead of rival Novo Nordisk in accessing one of the world's largest markets, faced with rising obesity and diabetes cases.

The drug, available as a weekly injection, comes at a cost of 4,375 rupees for a 5 mg vial and 3,500 rupees for a 2.5 mg vial. Market analysts have pointed out that while early market entry is beneficial, the pricing might be a challenge for widespread adoption in India.

As Novo Nordisk prepares to launch its Wegovy drug by 2025, Indian pharmaceutical companies are already working on generic versions, aiming to tap into the potential $150 billion global market. The competition underlines the increasing demand and business interest in weight-loss and diabetes solutions.

