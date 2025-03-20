Eli Lilly Launches Mounjaro: A Game Changer in India's Fight Against Obesity and Diabetes
Eli Lilly introduced Mounjaro, a diabetes and weight-loss drug, in India, aiming to tackle obesity and diabetes. With a competitive edge over Novo Nordisk, Lilly's strategic market entry highlights a pressing health challenge in India. The drug's pricing may pose a challenge in its adoption.
Eli Lilly has officially launched Mounjaro, its much-anticipated diabetes and weight-loss treatment, in India. The launch places Lilly ahead of rival Novo Nordisk in accessing one of the world's largest markets, faced with rising obesity and diabetes cases.
The drug, available as a weekly injection, comes at a cost of 4,375 rupees for a 5 mg vial and 3,500 rupees for a 2.5 mg vial. Market analysts have pointed out that while early market entry is beneficial, the pricing might be a challenge for widespread adoption in India.
As Novo Nordisk prepares to launch its Wegovy drug by 2025, Indian pharmaceutical companies are already working on generic versions, aiming to tap into the potential $150 billion global market. The competition underlines the increasing demand and business interest in weight-loss and diabetes solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Labradors and humans share the same obesity genes – new study
UPDATE 2-US judge bars copies of Lilly weight-loss drug
PM Modi Calls for Action Against Obesity: A 10% Oil Reduction Challenge
Prime Minister Modi reiterates his call of reducing consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent to tackle obesity.
PM Modi's Call to Action: Tackling Obesity and Advancing Economic Projects