Tata Memorial Centre Recognized as 'Anchor Centre' for Global Cancer Care Initiative

The Tata Memorial Centre has been designated as an Anchor Centre for the International Atomic Energy Agency's Rays of Hope initiative. This partnership aims to enhance radiotherapy access and training in low and middle-income countries to combat growing cancer rates worldwide.

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has been officially recognized as an 'Anchor Centre' by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the 'Rays of Hope' initiative. The agreement, signed on Thursday, marks a significant step in global efforts to improve cancer care.

As an Anchor Centre, TMC is tasked with training healthcare providers, facilitating research projects, and offering mentorship to radiotherapy and medical imaging centers across low and middle-income countries (LMICs). The initiative aims to tackle the alarming rise in global cancer rates through practical and effective solutions.

The RoH initiative, launched in 2022, strives to enhance radiation medicine capabilities in LMICs, ensuring broader access to nuclear medicine applications. This strategic agreement will streamline collaboration and bolster cancer care in regions with pressing healthcare needs.

