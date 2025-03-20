Left Menu

Gates Foundation Partners with Maharashtra to Eradicate Malaria

The Gates Foundation is partnering with the Maharashtra government to eradicate malaria. Chief Minister Fadnavis discussed with Bill Gates the use of AI in health, agriculture, and infrastructure, as well as initiatives for youth, farmers, and women. The state aims to incorporate digitalization in every sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gates Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with the Maharashtra government to combat malaria, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed on Thursday.

This collaboration underscores the foundation's commitment to global health, poverty reduction, and education access. During a meeting at the 'Sahyadri' guest house in Mumbai, Fadnavis and Bill Gates discussed leveraging Artificial Intelligence across health, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. Gates, currently visiting India, has also engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers.

Fadnavis reported productive discussions on Maharashtra's initiatives benefiting youth, farmers, and women, highlighting schemes like Lakhpati Didi and Ladki Bahin Yojana. The talk also covered integrating fast-evolving technologies throughout the state. With the Gates Foundation's collaboration, Maharashtra aims to not only eradicate malaria but also advance in AI-driven health and agriculture solutions, dengue control, and innovation city partnerships. A 'Skill University' is planned in partnership with Microsoft, aiming to train 10,000 women in AI, enhancing inclusivity in technological advancements. The chief minister emphasized the state's dedication to digital governance and guaranteed service rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

