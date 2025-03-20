Left Menu

Rabid Dog Rampage: Community Shaken by Aggressive Attacks

A rabid dog attacked 30 individuals, including children, in Iriveri, with many victims receiving treatment at the district hospital. Health officials confirmed adequate vaccine supply, with injured persons receiving necessary medical attention. The rogue dog, responsible for the attacks, was later found dead in a nearby village.

Updated: 20-03-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rabid dog caused chaos in Iriveri, attacking 30 individuals, including children, prompting many to seek medical attention at the district hospital, as confirmed by health officials on Thursday.

One person remains hospitalized while two others have been sent to the medical college due to vaccine allergies. A district medical team, led by Dr. Piyush M Namboothiripad, reviewed the situation at the hospital and confirmed that anti-rabies vaccines are sufficiently available.

Local reports indicated that this lone dog was responsible for the attacks, biting pedestrians and entering homes. The dog was later found dead in a nearby village, bringing a harrowing day to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

