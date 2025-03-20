Rabid Dog Rampage: Community Shaken by Aggressive Attacks

A rabid dog caused chaos in Iriveri, attacking 30 individuals, including children, prompting many to seek medical attention at the district hospital, as confirmed by health officials on Thursday.

One person remains hospitalized while two others have been sent to the medical college due to vaccine allergies. A district medical team, led by Dr. Piyush M Namboothiripad, reviewed the situation at the hospital and confirmed that anti-rabies vaccines are sufficiently available.

Local reports indicated that this lone dog was responsible for the attacks, biting pedestrians and entering homes. The dog was later found dead in a nearby village, bringing a harrowing day to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)