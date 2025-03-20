BorderPlus and NSDC Unite to Boost Indian Healthcare Workers' Global Prospects

Global workforce solutions provider BorderPlus announced its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to equip Indian healthcare professionals with German language skills. The collaboration, described as non-funded, sets out to build a structured route to international employment for Indian caregivers.

The initiative focuses on bridging skill gaps to enable Indian talents, especially nurses and other healthcare workers, to secure lucrative job opportunities in Germany and the DACH region, including Austria and Switzerland. The partnership embodies BorderPlus' and NSDC's vision to provide quality training and career development.

NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari emphasized their commitment to ensuring Indian professionals are well-equipped for the global job market, aligning with BorderPlus' mission to create improved career outcomes. With over 35 million Indians living abroad and contributing significantly through remittances, the collaboration aims to further empower skilled individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)