Trump Moves to Dismantle Education Department, Shifting Key Programs

In a bold move to restructure the U.S. Education Department, President Donald Trump announced on Friday the transfer of significant programs to other governmental bodies. The decision is part of his broader strategy to dismantle the department, beginning with the student loans portfolio, which will now be managed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Nutrition and special needs programs are set to be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, overseen by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Although the move aligns with Trump's conservative agenda, his efforts to entirely close the Education Department face hurdles due to the lack of bipartisan support.

The plan has ignited partisan debate, with conservatives praising the decision as a necessary step to reduce government size. In contrast, Democrats and advocates express concerns about the potential loss of critical services for students. As this shift becomes a reality, many worry about the implications for millions of borrowers and vulnerable students relying on these programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)