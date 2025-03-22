The Rise, Fall and Resurgence of Cannabis-Infused Products

The cannabis-derived product CBD deemed the 'wonder drug of our age,' is gaining significant traction, promising health benefits without psychoactive effects.

Under 'novel foods' regulations, CBD lacks pharmaceutical-level scrutiny, echoing 19th-century cannabis endorsements. Back then, gripping marketing tactics promoted cannabis as a remedy, a cycle repeating today with similar consumer influences.

The burgeoning CBD industry, valued at $19 billion and rising, illustrates recurring marketing trends, tapping into health concerns without stringent regulation, reminding of the overlooked perils in cannabis's storied commercial past.

(With inputs from agencies.)