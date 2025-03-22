The Rise, Fall and Resurgence of Cannabis-Infused Products
CBD, praised as a 'wonder drug', is booming in popularity due to its purported health benefits. Historically, cannabis was used similarly, spurred on by influential endorsements and marketing. Past skepticism, regulatory gaps, and health debates echo today’s concerns, as the CBD market rapidly grows despite oversight challenges.
The cannabis-derived product CBD deemed the 'wonder drug of our age,' is gaining significant traction, promising health benefits without psychoactive effects.
Under 'novel foods' regulations, CBD lacks pharmaceutical-level scrutiny, echoing 19th-century cannabis endorsements. Back then, gripping marketing tactics promoted cannabis as a remedy, a cycle repeating today with similar consumer influences.
The burgeoning CBD industry, valued at $19 billion and rising, illustrates recurring marketing trends, tapping into health concerns without stringent regulation, reminding of the overlooked perils in cannabis's storied commercial past.
