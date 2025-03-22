Left Menu

The Rise, Fall and Resurgence of Cannabis-Infused Products

CBD, praised as a 'wonder drug', is booming in popularity due to its purported health benefits. Historically, cannabis was used similarly, spurred on by influential endorsements and marketing. Past skepticism, regulatory gaps, and health debates echo today’s concerns, as the CBD market rapidly grows despite oversight challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milton Keynes | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:48 IST
Representative Image3 Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The cannabis-derived product CBD deemed the 'wonder drug of our age,' is gaining significant traction, promising health benefits without psychoactive effects.

Under 'novel foods' regulations, CBD lacks pharmaceutical-level scrutiny, echoing 19th-century cannabis endorsements. Back then, gripping marketing tactics promoted cannabis as a remedy, a cycle repeating today with similar consumer influences.

The burgeoning CBD industry, valued at $19 billion and rising, illustrates recurring marketing trends, tapping into health concerns without stringent regulation, reminding of the overlooked perils in cannabis's storied commercial past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

