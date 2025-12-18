India's Battle Against Tuberculosis: Parliamentary Push for TB Mukt Bharat

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday met with MPs from Madhya Pradesh in a strategic move to accelerate the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The meeting, part of a series of state-wise interactions, highlighted the significant role elected officials play in driving anti-TB initiatives.

Nadda emphasized India's strides in reducing tuberculosis, noting a remarkable 21% decrease in TB cases and a 90% treatment success rate, surpassing global averages. This progress is attributed to strong political leadership and community involvement.

At the event, additional measures were discussed to enhance the program's reach, including advanced diagnostic tools and increased nutritional support for patients. The MPs reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts under the national mission for a TB-free India.

(With inputs from agencies.)