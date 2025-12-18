Left Menu

India's Battle Against Tuberculosis: Parliamentary Push for TB Mukt Bharat

Union Health Minister JP Nadda convened a meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh to discuss advancing the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Highlighting India's progress, Nadda announced a 21% reduction in TB incidence and a 90% treatment success rate. The initiative calls for continued political leadership and community mobilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:48 IST
India's Battle Against Tuberculosis: Parliamentary Push for TB Mukt Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday met with MPs from Madhya Pradesh in a strategic move to accelerate the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The meeting, part of a series of state-wise interactions, highlighted the significant role elected officials play in driving anti-TB initiatives.

Nadda emphasized India's strides in reducing tuberculosis, noting a remarkable 21% decrease in TB cases and a 90% treatment success rate, surpassing global averages. This progress is attributed to strong political leadership and community involvement.

At the event, additional measures were discussed to enhance the program's reach, including advanced diagnostic tools and increased nutritional support for patients. The MPs reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts under the national mission for a TB-free India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025