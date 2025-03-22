Left Menu

Unlocking Health: Navigating the Complex World of Vitamins and Supplements

This article delves into the world of vitamins and supplements, highlighting both the benefits and potential health risks associated with excessive intake. It discusses the recommended daily allowances for various vitamins, the consequences of overdosing, and the importance of seeking professional advice before beginning a supplement regimen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:38 IST
Around half of UK adults currently take a food supplement, yet many may not realize that excessive intake of vitamins and minerals can be harmful, according to experts. Common vitamins, like A, B6, and D, while vital for health, can pose risks if consumed inappropriately, leading to issues such as bone weakening, nerve damage, or organ failure.

Vitamin A, for example, supports immune function and vision, but excessive amounts over time can damage bones and liver. Similarly, too much Vitamin B6 has been linked with nerve damage. Adults are advised to adhere to recommended daily allowances and consult healthcare professionals before starting supplements, especially during pregnancy.

Experts from the British Dietetic Association suggest improving dietary habits as a first step before turning to supplements. Certain populations, such as infants, pregnant women, and those with deficiencies, may require additional supplements, but caution is urged to prevent exceeding safe nutrient levels. Always seek guidance from a doctor or dietitian to assess the need for supplementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

