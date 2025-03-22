Pioneering Health Initiative: Wayanad Distributes Sickle-Cell Health Cards

In a significant healthcare advancement, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that Wayanad is now the first district in the state to distribute health cards to sickle-cell patients. This initiative is designed to facilitate rapid access to free treatment, pensions, and other supportive benefits for those afflicted with this disease.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a new sickle-cell unit at the Mananthavady Government Medical College Hospital's recently constructed multipurpose building. Minister George outlined that the health cards would be obtainable through respective medical offices and would streamline the process of receiving necessary care.

The new unit boasts 10 beds and includes facilities such as high-performance liquid chromatography test labs, as well as rooms for physiotherapy, examination, and administrative needs, offering patients improved and comprehensive care options.

(With inputs from agencies.)