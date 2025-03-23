Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care Initiative: A Step Towards TB-Free Future

The Meghalaya government has launched an unprecedented initiative, adopting roughly 4,500 tuberculosis patients in the state. This makes it a universal Ni-kshay Mitra under the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The initiative highlights the state's commitment to comprehensive care and support for TB patients.

Meghalaya stands out for providing extra nutritional support worth Rs 2,000 per month, alongside Rs 1,000 monthly support from the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. The nutritional kits include rice, eggs, moong daal, oil, fruits, and vegetables, aiming to boost immunity and aid recovery.

The initiative also includes free transportation, diagnostics, and vocational training for TB survivors. Despite challenges like tough terrain and malnutrition, Meghalaya's approach shows promise in tackling TB and aims to replicate the success seen in reducing maternal mortality.

