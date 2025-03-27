Left Menu

The Chew Factor: Unleashing the Benefits of Chewing for Dogs

Chewing offers numerous health benefits for dogs, from dental hygiene to stress management. While domestic diets often lack this activity, chewing supports physical and emotional well-being. Encouraging safe chewing habits can enhance dogs' health, improve cognitive functions, and foster positive relationships with their human guardians.

In the wild, dogs like Australian dingoes spend a considerable amount of time chewing, a practice that offers multiple health benefits. However, domestic dogs often miss out due to processed diets like kibble. A new study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science reveals the various advantages of chewing for dogs.

Regular chewing helps dogs improve their dental hygiene, gastrointestinal health, and even their stress levels. The act is also connected to maintaining bone density and a healthy microbiome, which is crucial for overall health. Especially for ageing dogs, chewing can prevent cognitive decline, contributing significantly to a dog's quality of life.

Chewing is not just a physical activity; it impacts dogs' emotional health as well. By offering long-lasting chewables, pet owners can alleviate anxiety and strengthen dog-human relationships. As per recent studies, positive interactions with dogs correlate with improved emotional states in humans. Consult your vet to find the most suitable chewables for your dog's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

