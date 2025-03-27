Tragedy at Lucknow Rehabilitation Centre: Food Poisoning Allegations Surface

A suspected case of food poisoning has resulted in the tragic deaths of four special needs children at a government rehabilitation centre in Lucknow's Para area, officials said.

More than 20 children experienced illness after dinner on Tuesday evening at the centre, prompting immediate hospitalization.

The Lucknow District Magistrate reported that bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Kinder children under medical care have shown signs of recovery. Meanwhile, authorities are awaiting analysis results of food samples collected from the centre to determine the exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)