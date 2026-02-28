Unveiling Aviation Safety: Investigation into Baramati Learjet Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has urged the aviation regulator DGCA to tighten safety protocols for flights operating under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) to uncontrolled airfields. This follows the January crash of VSR Ventures' Learjet near Baramati, which resulted in the tragic loss of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

In its preliminary 22-page report, AAIB emphasized the urgency of adhering to standard operating procedures and ensuring meteorological conditions meet DGCA regulations before flights are authorized at uncontrolled airfields. The report aims to reveal the root causes and contributing factors of the crash.

The Learjet crash occurred shortly after clearance for landing amid poor visibility. It failed to communicate back to the ATC, veered off the runway, and caught fire. The incident underscores the critical need for enhanced safety measures, AAIB notes in its interim recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)