Tragic Demise of a Medical Scholar in Gwalior

In a tragic incident reported from Gwalior, a 31-year-old woman, Dr. Rekha Raghuvanshi, was found dead in her hostel room at Gajra Raja Medical College, according to local police Sunday. The young doctor, specializing in neurology, was reportedly discovered hanging, leaving no suicide note behind, said Rudra Patha, the station house officer at Kampoo police station.

Authorities were alerted late Saturday night about Dr. Raghuvanshi's untimely death. Her family, living in Ashoknagar district, was informed immediately, and her body was subsequently transferred for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, investigators have seized her mobile phone as part of the ongoing probe, hoping it may shed light on her sudden decision.

Rohit Raghuvanshi, the deceased's brother, shared his shock over the situation, stating that their conversation two days prior showed no signs of distress. Dr. Raghuvanshi was in her second year of pursuing a Doctorate in Medicine in neurology — a highly demanding super specialization course.

