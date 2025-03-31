Left Menu

Pressing Health Headlines: FBI Probes Cyberattack, Rising Measles Cases, and More

The FBI is investigating a cyberattack at Oracle involving patient data theft. Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico rise by 20%, escalating concerns of further spread. WHO plans budget cuts due to U.S. funding withdrawal. FDA approves home STI test and Sanofi's hemophilia therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 02:30 IST
In a concerning development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into a cyberattack on Oracle, highlighting a theft of patient data. According to a Bloomberg report, hackers accessed Oracle's servers after January 22, aiming at extorting multiple U.S. medical providers.

The public health situation in Texas and New Mexico is becoming increasingly serious as measles cases have surged by 20% in just three days. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 400 current cases, with experts expecting further spread. The outbreak has already resulted in two fatalities.

Amid funding challenges, the World Health Organization (WHO) is forced to consider staff and budget reductions following the U.S. withdrawal. The Trump administration's decision to leave the WHO has led to significant financial implications, as the U.S. was a primary contributor to the agency's budget.

