Breakthrough Drug Shows Promise in Reducing Heart Disease Risk Factor

The experimental drug lepodisiran, developed by Eli Lilly, significantly lowered levels of the genetically inherited heart disease risk factor Lp(a) in a midstage trial. Presented at a major medical meeting, the study showed a 93.9% reduction versus placebo, with no serious adverse events reported. Large trials are needed to confirm cardiovascular benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The experimental drug lepodisiran, crafted by Eli Lilly, demonstrated a remarkable ability to reduce levels of lipoprotein(a), a genetically inherited risk factor for heart disease, by an average of 93.9% in a midstage trial. The findings were disclosed at a prominent medical conference.

The trial involved 141 patients who received the highest dose, while 69 others were given a placebo. Reportedly, no serious adverse effects were associated with the drug. Dr. Steven Nissen of Cleveland Clinic highlighted its potential for infrequent administration.

As Lilly proceeds with late-stage trials, the global interest in effective Lp(a) treatments grows. Separate research initiatives, including those by Novartis and Amgen, are underway, with an urgent need for further proof of cardiovascular benefits by lowering Lp(a) levels.

