ZooWIN: Revolutionizing Rabies and Snakebite Management with Real-Time Monitoring

A cutting-edge digital platform, ZooWIN, has been unveiled by the Indian government to streamline the monitoring and distribution of anti-rabies and anti-snake venom stocks across the nation.

This initiative, launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aims to tackle India's significant share of global rabies and snakebite fatalities through improved coordination among healthcare providers.

Initially rolled out as a pilot in select states, ZooWIN leverages existing digital frameworks to ensure timely tracking and administration of life-saving vaccines and venoms, particularly in underserved regions.

