ZooWIN: Revolutionizing Rabies and Snakebite Management with Real-Time Monitoring

ZooWIN is a digital platform developed by the Indian government to monitor anti-rabies and anti-snake venom stocks and their distribution in real time. Launched in collaboration with the UNDP, it aims to reduce fatalities from rabies and snake bites through enhanced coordination among health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A cutting-edge digital platform, ZooWIN, has been unveiled by the Indian government to streamline the monitoring and distribution of anti-rabies and anti-snake venom stocks across the nation.

This initiative, launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aims to tackle India's significant share of global rabies and snakebite fatalities through improved coordination among healthcare providers.

Initially rolled out as a pilot in select states, ZooWIN leverages existing digital frameworks to ensure timely tracking and administration of life-saving vaccines and venoms, particularly in underserved regions.

