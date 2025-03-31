Left Menu

Buckwheat Flour Scandal: Over 100 Hospitalized in Food Poisoning Outbreak

Over 100 people were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning from adulterated buckwheat flour in Dehradun. Authorities have sealed shops linked to the case, and Chief Minister Dhami called for a thorough investigation. The situation is under control, with collaborative measures to prevent recurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 100 individuals in Dehradun have been hospitalized following an outbreak of suspected food poisoning linked to adulterated buckwheat flour, according to official reports on Monday. Patients were admitted to Coronation Hospital and Doon Medical College in Dehradun, with medical staff ensuring their condition remains stable.

Police, following patient interviews, have traced the contaminated flour to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the closure of 22 shops and confiscation of food products. Authorities are intensely questioning shopkeepers as part of the investigation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited affected patients, advocating an increase in hospital capacity if necessary, and demanded a thorough probe by the Health Secretary. Collaborative raids are conducted across Saharanpur, as officials seek to safeguard public health and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

