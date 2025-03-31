Buckwheat Flour Scandal: Over 100 Hospitalized in Food Poisoning Outbreak

Over 100 individuals in Dehradun have been hospitalized following an outbreak of suspected food poisoning linked to adulterated buckwheat flour, according to official reports on Monday. Patients were admitted to Coronation Hospital and Doon Medical College in Dehradun, with medical staff ensuring their condition remains stable.

Police, following patient interviews, have traced the contaminated flour to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the closure of 22 shops and confiscation of food products. Authorities are intensely questioning shopkeepers as part of the investigation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited affected patients, advocating an increase in hospital capacity if necessary, and demanded a thorough probe by the Health Secretary. Collaborative raids are conducted across Saharanpur, as officials seek to safeguard public health and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)