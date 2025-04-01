Left Menu

Kerala ASHA Workers' Protest: A Fight for Justice and Recognition

Kerala Health Minister Veena George met Union Health Minister J P Nadda regarding the increase in incentives for ASHA workers and their inclusion under labor laws. Nadda showed a positive response but no clear commitments. The prolonged protests by ASHA workers continue with political tensions escalating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda to address the pressing concerns of ASHA workers protesting in Kerala. The workers, who have been demonstrating for 51 days, seek increased post-retirement benefits and honorarium adjustments.

Nadda acknowledged the issues but offered no definitive answers, telling George that ASHA workers fall under a central scheme, and promising to consider their demands. Meanwhile, George assured that any central increment would be matched by the state.

The continuing protests have taken both emotional and political turns, with ASHA workers and supporters, including Congress activists, staging symbolic head-shaving events. Critics argue the protest is politically driven, a claim countered by proponents who demand urgent state intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

