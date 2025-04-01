States Sue Trump Administration Over $11 Billion Grant Cancellations
Democratic-led states have sued the Trump administration for canceling $11 billion in federal grants allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds were vital for controlling diseases and funding mental health services. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the cuts, stating the pandemic response is no longer necessary.
The lawsuit, brought by attorneys general and governors from 23 states and the District of Columbia, argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lacks the authority to retract these funds. The states had already integrated the grants into their health programs meant to combat both physical and mental health issues.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has defended the cuts, citing the end of the pandemic as a reason to halt excessive funding. However, critics warn that this move could hinder the opioid crisis response and destabilize mental health systems across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
