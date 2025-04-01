States Sue Trump Administration Over $11 Billion Grant Cancellations

Democratic-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to cancel $11 billion in federal grants. The funds, initially allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, were critical for state efforts in disease control and mental health services.

The lawsuit, brought by attorneys general and governors from 23 states and the District of Columbia, argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lacks the authority to retract these funds. The states had already integrated the grants into their health programs meant to combat both physical and mental health issues.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has defended the cuts, citing the end of the pandemic as a reason to halt excessive funding. However, critics warn that this move could hinder the opioid crisis response and destabilize mental health systems across the country.

